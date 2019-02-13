Chocolate Layer Cake
Originally published on: February 6, 1920
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup sweet milk
- 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Ingredients for the icing::
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cake of bakers’ chocolate</li>
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Cream butter and sugar. Add well beaten yolks of eggs.
- Mix and sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add alternately with milk and vanilla.
- Folding whites beaten till stiff and dry.
- Bake in layers in a hot oven.
- To make Icing: Grate chocolate. Boil sugar, 3/4 cup milk, chocolate and butter for 5 minutes. Dissolve cornstarch in milk and add to boiling mixture and boil 3 minutes longer. Beat until cool and add vanilla. Put between the layers and on top of the cake.
Hi. I don’t see any type of chocolate listed in the ingredient list for the CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE. :) What type and how much?
We went back to our archives and checked the recipe to see if we had mistakenly omitted something, but the original recipe from the 1920s does not have any chocolate in the cake portion, but the icing does include it. You could try adding one-third to one-half cup cocoa powder to the dry ingredients, but that’s not tested. Gotta love these old recipes! If you try it, we’d love to hear how it turned out!