Strawberry Puffs
Originally published on: April 23, 1920
Ingredients:
- 1 qt. strawberries
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1 1/4 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- pinch salt
- Wash, hull and mash the berries with two cups of sugar.
- Make a batter of the eggs, melted butter, milk, flour, baking powder and salt.
- Mix well and fill buttered custard cups with alternate layers of batter and berries, with the batter on top.
- Steam 25 minutes and serve with preferred sauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!