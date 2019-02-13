Strawberry Puffs

Originally published on: April 23, 1920

Ingredients:

  • 1 qt. strawberries
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 1/4 cup flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • pinch salt
  • Wash, hull and mash the berries with two cups of sugar.
  • Make a batter of the eggs, melted butter, milk, flour, baking powder and salt.
  • Mix well and fill buttered custard cups with alternate layers of batter and berries, with the batter on top.
  • Steam 25 minutes and serve with preferred sauce.

