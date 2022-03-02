Maple and Spice Pears with Pecans

Maple and Spice Pears with Pecans

Ingredients:

  • 1 large ripe but firm pear, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tsp. butter
  • 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cardamom
  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 handful pecan halves, about 1/4 cup
  • Vanilla Honey Greek Yogurt or Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions:

  1. Melt the butter in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pears, cinnamon, cardamom, and syrup and sauté for 3 minutes, until fragrant and warm. Stir in pecans.
  2. Serve warm over yogurt. Or with granola and yogurt. Or For dessert, serve on top of vanilla ice cream!

