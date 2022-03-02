Maple and Spice Pears with Pecans
Ingredients:
- 1 large ripe but firm pear, peeled and chopped
- 1 tsp. butter
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground cardamom
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 handful pecan halves, about 1/4 cup
- Vanilla Honey Greek Yogurt or Vanilla Ice Cream
Directions:
- Melt the butter in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pears, cinnamon, cardamom, and syrup and sauté for 3 minutes, until fragrant and warm. Stir in pecans.
- Serve warm over yogurt. Or with granola and yogurt. Or For dessert, serve on top of vanilla ice cream!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!