Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar, divided
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 4 egg whites, room temperature
- 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
- 4 egg yolks
Directions:
- HEAT oven to 350°F.
- MIX 1/4 cup sugar, cocoa powder, flour and salt in medium saucepan; gradually whisk in milk until smooth. COOK over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Remove from heat.
- STIR IN vanilla.
- BEAT egg whites and cream of tartar in mixer bowl with whisk attachment on high speed until foamy. Beating constantly, ADD remaining 1/4 cup sugar, 2 Tbsp. at a time, beating after each addition until sugar is dissolved before adding the next. (Rub a bit of mixture between thumb and forefinger; it should feel completely smooth.) Continue beating until whites are glossy and stand in soft peaks.
- STIR egg yolks into chocolate sauce until blended.
- Gently but thoroughly FOLD yolk mixture into whites until no streaks of white remain.
- Carefully POUR into ungreased 1-1/2 to 2-qt. soufflé dish. For a “top hat”, hold metal spatula upright and make a ring in top of the soufflé mixture, 1 inch from side of dish and 1 inch deep, if desired.
- BAKE in 350°F oven until soufflé is puffy, delicately browned and shakes slightly when oven rack is moved gently back and forth, 30 to 40 minutes.
- SERVE IMMEDIATELY.