Chocolate Spice Squares
Yield: Makes 24 squares.
Originally published on: May 15, 1936
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 2 sq. bitter chocolate, melted over hot water
- 1/2 tsp. soda
- 1 1/2 cup sifted pastry flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup sour milk
- 1/4 cup apple butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup nut meats (black walnuts or pecans)
Directions:
- Cream butter, add sugar gradually and cream thoroughly.
- Add eggs, one at a time, and beat after addition of each until mixture is a light and fluffy.
- Pour boiling water into chocolate and mix quickly, then add soda and stir until thick. Cool until luke-warm.
- Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Add to butter mixture alternately with milk and apple butter which have been well blended. Add vanilla and nut meats. Add chocolate and mix thoroughly.
- Pour into a shallow greased pan (9×12 inches), the bottom of which has been lined with waxed paper.
- Bake in a moderate oven (350°F) for 25 minutes.
- Cool and frost with a fluffy white icing. Cut into small squares.
