Spicy Green Beans

Originally published on: July 28, 1939

Ingredients:

1 qt. green beans, cooked

1 cup chopped onion

1 tsp. salt

4 tsp. butter

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 cup cream

Directions:

Saute the onion in the fat until it is tender; then add it to the cooked beans with the cream, nutmeg and salt. Simmer the mixture for 10 minutes or place it in the oven to finish cooking.

Note: With the spicy green beans we suggest serving, for dinner: liver and bacon, baked potatoes, cheese biscuits, new lettuce salad with french dressing, fruit gelatin and sponge cake, milk for the children, and tea, coffee or milk for the adults.