Spicy Green Beans
Originally published on: July 28, 1939
Ingredients:
- 1 qt. green beans, cooked
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 tsp. salt
- 4 tsp. butter
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 cup cream
Directions:
- Saute the onion in the fat until it is tender; then add it to the cooked beans with the cream, nutmeg and salt. Simmer the mixture for 10 minutes or place it in the oven to finish cooking.
Note: With the spicy green beans we suggest serving, for dinner: liver and bacon, baked potatoes, cheese biscuits, new lettuce salad with french dressing, fruit gelatin and sponge cake, milk for the children, and tea, coffee or milk for the adults.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!