Taffy Apples
Originally published on: November 24, 1939
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup water
- 1/3 cup white corn syrup
- 6 medium-sized red apples
- 12 cinnamon drops for flavor and color
- 6 wooden meat skewers (obtained from the butcher shop)
Directions:
- Wash and dry the apples and insert the skewers.
- Mix the sugar, syrup and water, and cook the mixture, stirring it until the sugar is dissolved.
- Then add the cinnamon candy and continue cooking, without stirring, until the “hard crack” condition is reached (when a little piece dropped in cold water forms a hard piece that cracks easily).
- Put the pan of syrup in a pan of boiling water to keep the syrup from thickening, then quickly dip each apple into the syrup, withdraw it, and whirl it on the skewer until the syrup covers the apple smoothly.
- Stand the apples where they will touch nothing until they are cool. To do this, the skewers may be placed in the mesh of an elevated wire cake rack.
Note: Taffy apples should be eaten the day they are made.
