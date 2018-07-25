Chocolate Surprise Cupcakes

Ingredients:

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1 box (18 ounces) chocolate cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) apple juice
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  2. Grease or spray muffin tins with cooking spray.
  3. Combine the pumpkin, cake mix, eggs, and apple juice in a large mixing bowl. Beat batter well.
  4. Fill muffin tins 2/3 full of batter. Sprinkle walnuts on top.
  5. Bake according to package directions for cupcakes (about 20 minutes). Cupcakes are done when a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Let cool on rack for 5-10 minutes. Remove from tin.

