Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1 box (18 ounces) chocolate cake mix
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup (6 ounces) apple juice
- 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Grease or spray muffin tins with cooking spray.
- Combine the pumpkin, cake mix, eggs, and apple juice in a large mixing bowl. Beat batter well.
- Fill muffin tins 2/3 full of batter. Sprinkle walnuts on top.
- Bake according to package directions for cupcakes (about 20 minutes). Cupcakes are done when a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Let cool on rack for 5-10 minutes. Remove from tin.