Puffs:
- 1 cup water
- 1 stick butter
- 1 cup flour
- 4 eggs
Filling:
- 1 box instant vanilla pudding
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- peach slices
Directions:
- In pan, boil water until butter is melted, add flour and stir until dough leaves sides of pan.
- Remove from heat, beat in one egg at a time, stir only until eggs are well combined.
- Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 40 minutes at 400 degrees.
- Cool, make filling. Beat whipped cream and combine with pudding and milk.
- When cool, fill puffs with a heaping tablespoon of filling. Place 2 – 3 slices of peaches in each puff. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar.