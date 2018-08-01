Cream Puffs

Puffs:

  • 1 cup water  
  • 1 stick butter 
  • 1 cup flour  
  • 4 eggs

Filling:

  • 1 box instant vanilla pudding  
  • 2 cups milk 
  • 1/2 cup whipping cream  
  • peach slices

Directions:

  1. In pan, boil water until butter is melted, add flour and stir until dough leaves sides of pan.
  2. Remove from heat, beat in one egg at a time, stir only until eggs are well combined.
  3. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 40 minutes at 400 degrees.
  4. Cool, make filling. Beat whipped cream and combine with pudding and milk.
  5. When cool, fill puffs with a heaping tablespoon of filling. Place 2 – 3 slices of peaches in each puff. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar.

