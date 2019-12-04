Christmas Popcorn Crunch

By -
0
24

Christmas Popcorn Crunch

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
  • 1 (12 oz) bag vanilla candy melts
  • 1 1/2 cups broken pretzel pieces
  • 1 (10 oz) bag green and red candy coated chocolate candies
  • Christmas sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Pop popcorn and place into a large bowl, removing any un-popped kernels. Add broken pretzel pieces and chocolate candies.
  2. Melt vanilla candy melts in a microwave safe bowl on 50% power in 30 second intervals, stirring after each interval until melted and smooth. Drizzle half of melted candy over popcorn mixture, and mix gently a few times with a rubber spatula.
  3. Drizzle remaining melted candy over popcorn, and gently stir mixture until just coated.
  4. Pour mixture into a single layer onto wax paper. Sprinkle entire mixture evenly with sprinkles before vanilla candy hardens.
  5. Allow to cool completely, then gently break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.