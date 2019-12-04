Christmas Popcorn Crunch
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
- 1 (12 oz) bag vanilla candy melts
- 1 1/2 cups broken pretzel pieces
- 1 (10 oz) bag green and red candy coated chocolate candies
- Christmas sprinkles
Directions:
- Pop popcorn and place into a large bowl, removing any un-popped kernels. Add broken pretzel pieces and chocolate candies.
- Melt vanilla candy melts in a microwave safe bowl on 50% power in 30 second intervals, stirring after each interval until melted and smooth. Drizzle half of melted candy over popcorn mixture, and mix gently a few times with a rubber spatula.
- Drizzle remaining melted candy over popcorn, and gently stir mixture until just coated.
- Pour mixture into a single layer onto wax paper. Sprinkle entire mixture evenly with sprinkles before vanilla candy hardens.
- Allow to cool completely, then gently break into pieces and store in an airtight container.
