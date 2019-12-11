Santa’s Jelly Fingers

Santa reaching for cookies on a plate with a glass of milk nearby

Santa’s Jelly Fingers
Originally Published on: December 17, 1958

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter, soft
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 cups sifted enriched flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup rolled oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)

Decoration:

  • 1 egg white
  • 1 cup finely chopped nutmeats
  • Currant or raspberry jelly

Directions:

  1. Beat butter until creamy; add sugar gradually, beating well. Add egg yolk.
  2. Sift flour with salt; add to butter mixture. Blend in oats. Chill dough.
  3. Shape dough into ovals, about 1 1/2 inches long. Dip each into egg white, then roll in chopped nutmeats. Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Press indentation along center of each with finger.
  4. Bake in moderate oven (350°F.) 10 minutes. Remove from oven for a moment to press indentation again. Return to oven for about 5 additional minutes. Cool slightly; fill indentation with jelly.

