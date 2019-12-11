Santa’s Jelly Fingers
Originally Published on: December 17, 1958
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter, soft
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 cups sifted enriched flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup rolled oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)
Decoration:
- 1 egg white
- 1 cup finely chopped nutmeats
- Currant or raspberry jelly
Directions:
- Beat butter until creamy; add sugar gradually, beating well. Add egg yolk.
- Sift flour with salt; add to butter mixture. Blend in oats. Chill dough.
- Shape dough into ovals, about 1 1/2 inches long. Dip each into egg white, then roll in chopped nutmeats. Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Press indentation along center of each with finger.
- Bake in moderate oven (350°F.) 10 minutes. Remove from oven for a moment to press indentation again. Return to oven for about 5 additional minutes. Cool slightly; fill indentation with jelly.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!