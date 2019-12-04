Jam-Filled Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/4 cup shortening
- 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 egg, separated
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup flour, all purpose
- pinch salt
- 1 cup walnuts, finely chopped
- raspberry jam, seedless
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Cream butter, shortening and brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg yolk and vanilla. (Set egg white aside in a small bowl.)
- Combine flour and salt and add in a little at a time until incorporated.
- Divide dough into 20 pieces and roll into balls.
- Beat egg white in a small bowl. Dip each cookie dough ball in the egg whites and then into the nuts, pressing to adhere.
- Place each ball of dough about 2″ apart and using the end of a spoon or your thumb, make an indentation in each cookie. Seal any cracks that form on the sides.
- Freeze 15-20 minutes. Bake 16-18 minutes or until set. Remove from the oven and use the back of a 1/2 teaspoon to press the indents again if needed.
- Fill indents with jam. Cool completely.
