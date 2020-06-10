Cinnamon Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 large eggs + 1 egg yolk
- 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 pie crust, homemade or store-bought
- Powdered sugar for dusting
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Roll and fit a pie crust into a standard 9 inch pie dish. Crimp the edges and place the pie crust in the refrigerator.
- Place the cream cheese and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat on high until light and fluffy, about 3-5 minutes. Scrape the bowl with a spatula, then beat in the eggs. Scrape the bowl again, then set the mixer on low and mix in cream, flour, cinnamon, vanilla, salt and nutmeg until very smooth.
- Pour the cinnamon filling into the prepared pie pan. Bake for 35 minutes, until the center seems set when jiggled, but not totally firm. Bake another 5 minutes if needed. Cool completely. Cover and chill.
- Take out of the refrigerator 1 hour before serving. Dust the top of the pie with powdered sugar. Cut and serve with whipped cream if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!