Summertime Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 (20 oz.) can crushed pineapple in syrup (NOT drained)
- 1 large box instant vanilla pudding
- 1 (16 oz.) container whipped topping
Directions:
- Combine crackers and sugar. Pour melted butter into crumbs and mix well. Press in bottom of 13” x 9” cake pan. Pour undrained pineapple into a large mixing bowl and add vanilla pudding; mix well. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into crust and chill 5 to 6 hours before serving.
