Yield: 1 pie

Ingredients:

  • 2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 1 (20 oz.) can crushed pineapple in syrup (NOT drained)
  • 1 large box instant vanilla pudding
  • 1 (16 oz.) container whipped topping

Directions:

  1. Combine crackers and sugar. Pour melted butter into crumbs and mix well. Press in bottom of 13” x 9” cake pan. Pour undrained pineapple into a large mixing bowl and add vanilla pudding; mix well. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into crust and chill 5 to 6 hours before serving.

