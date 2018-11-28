Recipe courtesy of chef Bradley Ogden, “The Best from California Chefs” brochure
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) softened unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
- In small bowl beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and cinnamon; mix well.
- Cover and refrigerate butter if not using immediately. Let butter stand at room temperature to soften before serving.
- Use to top pancakes, waffles, French toast, muffins, oatmeal and more.
Servings: Makes 1/2 cup.
