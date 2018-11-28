Cinnamon-Sugar Butter

Recipe courtesy of chef Bradley Ogden, “The Best from California Chefs” brochure

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) softened unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

  1. In small bowl beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and cinnamon; mix well.
  2. Cover and refrigerate butter if not using immediately. Let butter stand at room temperature to soften before serving.
  3. Use to top pancakes, waffles, French toast, muffins, oatmeal and more.

Servings: Makes 1/2 cup.

