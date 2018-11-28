Cinnamon Walnut Pecan Pie Bites

Ingredients:

  • 15 piece mini fillo shells frozen
  • 1/4 cup liquid egg substitute fat free
  • 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon whipped butter or light buttery spread room temperature
  • 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 drop vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoon walnuts divided
  • 2 tablespoons pecans divided

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray or line with parchment paper.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine egg substitute, brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt. Mix well.
  4. Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped pecans and 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts into mixture. Arrange shells and evenly distribute the mixture evenly among the fillo shells.
  5. Combine remaining nuts and sprinkle them on the top of the shells (a little less than 1/2 teaspoon per shell).
  6. Bake in the oven until edges are crisp, 15-18 minutes.
  7. Allow to cool slightly before serving. If you like, top each piece with a squirt of fat free whipped cream topping. Enjoy!

