Ingredients:
- 15 piece mini fillo shells frozen
- 1/4 cup liquid egg substitute fat free
- 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon whipped butter or light buttery spread room temperature
- 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 drop vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoon walnuts divided
- 2 tablespoons pecans divided
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray or line with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, combine egg substitute, brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt. Mix well.
- Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped pecans and 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts into mixture. Arrange shells and evenly distribute the mixture evenly among the fillo shells.
- Combine remaining nuts and sprinkle them on the top of the shells (a little less than 1/2 teaspoon per shell).
- Bake in the oven until edges are crisp, 15-18 minutes.
- Allow to cool slightly before serving. If you like, top each piece with a squirt of fat free whipped cream topping. Enjoy!
