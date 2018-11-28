Saint Nick’s Eggnog

By -
0
15

Source: www.incredibleegg.org

Ingredients:

  • 6 large EGGS
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 4 cups whole milk, divided
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 12 cinnamon sticks for garnish

Directions:

  1. BEAT eggs, sugar and salt in large heavy saucepan until blended.
  2. STIR IN 2 cups milk. 
  3. COOK over low heat, stirring constantly but gently, until mixture is just thick enough to just coat a metal spoon with a thin film and temperature reaches 160°F, about 15 minutes. Do not allow to boil.
  4. REMOVE from heat immediately. 
  5. STIR IN remaining 2 cups milk and vanilla.
  6. REFRIGERATE, covered, until thoroughly chilled, several hours or overnight. 

Yields: 12 servings (6 cups)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.