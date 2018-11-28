Source: www.incredibleegg.org
Ingredients:
- 6 large EGGS
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 4 cups whole milk, divided
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 12 cinnamon sticks for garnish
Directions:
- BEAT eggs, sugar and salt in large heavy saucepan until blended.
- STIR IN 2 cups milk.
- COOK over low heat, stirring constantly but gently, until mixture is just thick enough to just coat a metal spoon with a thin film and temperature reaches 160°F, about 15 minutes. Do not allow to boil.
- REMOVE from heat immediately.
- STIR IN remaining 2 cups milk and vanilla.
- REFRIGERATE, covered, until thoroughly chilled, several hours or overnight.
Yields: 12 servings (6 cups)
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!