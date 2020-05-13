Cinnamon Waffle Biscuit Bites
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 pkg. refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat waffle iron.
- Whisk together the honey and cream cheese, set aside.
- Mix the cinnamon and sugar in a medium bowl.
- Lay out the crescent roll dough on a cutting board and cut each section into quarters; the shapes can vary.
- Brush the waffle iron with vegetable oil (you can skip this if your waffle iron is seasoned or non-stick).
- Working in batches, cook the waffle bites in the waffle iron until golden brown.
- As you remove each batch of waffle bites, immediately toss them in the cinnamon sugar mixture while hot.
- Serve warm with the Honey Cream Cheese dipping sauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!