Cinnamon Waffle Biscuit Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 pkg. refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Preheat waffle iron.
  2. Whisk together the honey and cream cheese, set aside.
  3. Mix the cinnamon and sugar in a medium bowl.
  4. Lay out the crescent roll dough on a cutting board and cut each section into quarters; the shapes can vary.
  5. Brush the waffle iron with vegetable oil (you can skip this if your waffle iron is seasoned or non-stick).
  6. Working in batches, cook the waffle bites in the waffle iron until golden brown.
  7. As you remove each batch of waffle bites, immediately toss them in the cinnamon sugar mixture while hot.
  8. Serve warm with the Honey Cream Cheese dipping sauce.

