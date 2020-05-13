The Cheesiest Cheeseball

The Cheesiest Cheeseball
Yield: 1 cheeseball

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 lb. boxed, processed cheese at room temperature
  • 10 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, softened
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
  • 4 shakes Worcestershire sauce
  • Pecans

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine the three cheeses and beat until fluffy with an electric mixer.
  2. Add in the garlic salt and the Worcestershire sauce. Scrape into a bowl and refrigerate overnight.
  3. Form into a ball and then roll in chopped pecans. Serve with crackers.

