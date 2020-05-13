The Cheesiest Cheeseball
Yield: 1 cheeseball
Ingredients:
- 10 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 lb. boxed, processed cheese at room temperature
- 10 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, softened
- 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
- 4 shakes Worcestershire sauce
- Pecans
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine the three cheeses and beat until fluffy with an electric mixer.
- Add in the garlic salt and the Worcestershire sauce. Scrape into a bowl and refrigerate overnight.
- Form into a ball and then roll in chopped pecans. Serve with crackers.
