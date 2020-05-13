Fruity Cheesecake Dessert
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 15 Servings
Ingredients:
- Individual Ingredient
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. white sugar
- 5 Tbsp. margarine, melted
- 1/3 heaping cup OR 1 3 1/2 oz. doc flavored gelatin (flavor of choice)
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 3 ice cubes
- 2 pkgs. cream cheese (8 oz. each)
- 3–4 cups crushed, thickened pineapple, strawberries, or other fruit filling choice (a 2 lb. redi-pak would work great)
- 1 8-oz. pkg. Cool Whip
Directions:
- Combine crumbs, sugar and margarine. Press into a 9x13x2” pan. Set aside.
- Dissolve gelatin in boiling water, add ice cubes, stir until melted, set aside.
- Remove wrappers from cream cheese, place in microwavable dish. Microwave 45 seconds or as needed to soften.
- Beat till smooth, add gelatin mixture and continue beating till well blended.
- Add 1 cup of the fruit filling and all of the Cool Whip; beat on low speed till well mixed.
- Pour into crust. Chill. When set, top with remainder of fruit filling.
