Fruity Cheesecake Dessert

By -
0
14

Fruity Cheesecake Dessert

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 15 Servings

Ingredients:

  • Individual Ingredient
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. white sugar
  • 5 Tbsp. margarine, melted
  • 1/3 heaping cup OR 1 3 1/2 oz. doc flavored gelatin (flavor of choice)
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 3 ice cubes
  • 2 pkgs. cream cheese (8 oz. each)
  • 3–4 cups crushed, thickened pineapple, strawberries, or other fruit filling choice (a 2 lb. redi-pak would work great)
  • 1 8-oz. pkg. Cool Whip

Directions:

  1. Combine crumbs, sugar and margarine. Press into a 9x13x2” pan. Set aside.
  2. Dissolve gelatin in boiling water, add ice cubes, stir until melted, set aside.
  3. Remove wrappers from cream cheese, place in microwavable dish. Microwave 45 seconds or as needed to soften.
  4. Beat till smooth, add gelatin mixture and continue beating till well blended.
  5. Add 1 cup of the fruit filling and all of the Cool Whip; beat on low speed till well mixed.
  6. Pour into crust. Chill. When set, top with remainder of fruit filling.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.