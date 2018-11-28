Kitchen Gear:
- Small saucepan
- Measuring cup
- Measuring spoons
- Whisk or fork
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 cup low-fat milk
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons honey or sugar
- 3⁄4 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3⁄4 to 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- pinch chili powder (if you like)
Directions:
- Put the milk in a small saucepan and put the saucepan on the stove.
- With the help of your adult, turn the heat to low and cook until the milk is very warm, about 3 minutes. Don’t let it boil or burn! (If you like, you can put the milk in a microwavable container and heat to very warm).
- Turn the heat off and add the cocoa powder, honey (or sugar), vanilla extract and cinnamon and the chili powder (if you like spicy). Using a whisk or fork, whip until the top is frothy. Serve right away.
