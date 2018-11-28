Hot Cocoa, Mexican Style

Kitchen Gear:

  • Small saucepan 
  • Measuring cup 
  • Measuring spoons 
  • Whisk or fork

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 cup low-fat milk
  • 1 1⁄2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 1⁄2 teaspoons honey or sugar
  • 3⁄4 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3⁄4 to 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • pinch chili powder (if you like)

Directions:

  1. Put the milk in a small saucepan and put the saucepan on the stove.
  2. With the help of your adult, turn the heat to low and cook until the milk is very warm, about 3 minutes. Don’t let it boil or burn! (If you like, you can put the milk in a microwavable container and heat to very warm). 
  3. Turn the heat off and add the cocoa powder, honey (or sugar), vanilla extract and cinnamon and the chili powder (if you like spicy). Using a whisk or fork, whip until the top is frothy. Serve right away. 

