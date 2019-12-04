Classic Eggnog

A glass of egg nog with whipped topping and a cinnamon stick garnish

Classic Eggnog
Yield: 12 Servings (6 cups)

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 4 cups whole milk, divided
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 12 cinnamon sticks for garnish

Directions:

  1. Beat eggs, sugar and salt in large heavy saucepan until blended.
  2. STIR IN 2 cups milk. COOK over low heat, stirring constantly but gently, until mixture is just thick enough to just coat a metal spoon with a thin film and temperature reaches 160°F, about 15 minutes. Do not allow to boil.
  3. REMOVE from heat immediately. STIR IN remaining 2 cups milk and vanilla.
  4. REFRIGERATE, covered, until thoroughly chilled, several hours or overnight. 

