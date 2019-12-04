Classic Sugar Cookies
Cookies:
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 egg
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Frosting:
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 3 to 5 tablespoons milk
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- Food colors, if desired
- Colored sugar or candy sprinkles, if desired
Directions:
- In large bowl, beat 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, the softened butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, the almond extract and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon, until well blended.
- Stir in flour, baking soda and cream of tartar.
- Divide dough in half; shape dough into 2 disks, and wrap in plastic wrap. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- Roll each disk on lightly floured surface until 1/4 inch thick.
- Cut with 2- to 2 1/2-inch cookie cutters into desired shapes.
- On ungreased cookie sheets, place cutouts at least 2 inches apart. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are light brown.
- Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool completely.
- In medium bowl, beat 3 cups powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons milk and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla with spoon until smooth and spreadable. If frosting is too stiff to spread, add additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time.
- Tint with food color. Spread frosting on cooled cookies. Decorate as desired with colored sugar or candy sprinkles.
- Let stand about 4 hours or until frosting is set.
- Store covered in airtight container at room temperature with waxed paper between layers.
