Chocolate Cupcakes

Yield: Makes 12-15 Cupcakes
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:18 minutes
Total time:33 minutes

Ingredients for Chocolate Cupcakes:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 oz. semi-sweet baking chocolate
  • 2 large eggs at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Ingredients for Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting:

  • 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chips or chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter
  • 8 oz. cream cheese room temperature
  • 2 cups confectioners sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 4 -5 tablespoons brewed hot coffee

Directions:

  1. For the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pans with cupcake liners.
  2. Melt the butter and chocolate together in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds. Set aside.
  3. Beat together the eggs, sugar, vanilla, and sour cream until smooth.
  4. In a medium sized bowl, sift the cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together until thoroughly combined.
  5. Add the cooled butter/chocolate mixture to the wet mixture and whisk until smooth. Slowly add in the flour mixture, about 1/4 cup at a time beating on low setting, without over-mixing.
  6. Fill the cupcake liners 2/3 of the way full with batter. Bake for 15-18 minutes. The center of the cupcake should spring back up if gently pressed.
  7. While cooling, make the Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting: Melt chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds.
  8. In a bowl, cream together room temperature butter and cream cheese until light, fluffy.
  9. In a separate bowl, add 4 tablespoons of hot coffee to cocoa and stir. If the mixture is still very thick, you can add 1 more tablespoon of hot coffee.
  10. Add cooled chocolate and cocoa/coffee mixture to cream cheese mixture. Blend together and add in confectioners sugar, 1 cup at a time. Once incorporated, beat on high speed for 1 minute. Frosting will darken as it sets.
  11. Frost cooled cupcakes and garnish with sprinkles or a whole raspberry.

