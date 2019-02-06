Chocolate Cupcakes
Yield: Makes 12-15 Cupcakes
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:18 minutes
Total time:33 minutes
Ingredients for Chocolate Cupcakes:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 2 oz. semi-sweet baking chocolate
- 2 large eggs at room temperature
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Ingredients for Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chips or chopped
- 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter
- 8 oz. cream cheese room temperature
- 2 cups confectioners sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 -5 tablespoons brewed hot coffee
Directions:
- For the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pans with cupcake liners.
- Melt the butter and chocolate together in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds. Set aside.
- Beat together the eggs, sugar, vanilla, and sour cream until smooth.
- In a medium sized bowl, sift the cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together until thoroughly combined.
- Add the cooled butter/chocolate mixture to the wet mixture and whisk until smooth. Slowly add in the flour mixture, about 1/4 cup at a time beating on low setting, without over-mixing.
- Fill the cupcake liners 2/3 of the way full with batter. Bake for 15-18 minutes. The center of the cupcake should spring back up if gently pressed.
- While cooling, make the Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting: Melt chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds.
- In a bowl, cream together room temperature butter and cream cheese until light, fluffy.
- In a separate bowl, add 4 tablespoons of hot coffee to cocoa and stir. If the mixture is still very thick, you can add 1 more tablespoon of hot coffee.
- Add cooled chocolate and cocoa/coffee mixture to cream cheese mixture. Blend together and add in confectioners sugar, 1 cup at a time. Once incorporated, beat on high speed for 1 minute. Frosting will darken as it sets.
- Frost cooled cupcakes and garnish with sprinkles or a whole raspberry.
