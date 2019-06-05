Coconut Cream Pie Milkshake

Coconut Cream Pie Milkshakes

Coconut Cream Pie MilkshakeIngredients:

  • 3 scoops vanilla ice cream
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup cream of coconut
  • 2 tablespoons sweetened flaked coconut
  • 1 whole graham cracker
  • whipped cream, for garnish
  • graham cracker crumbs, for garnish

Directions:

  1. In blender mix ice cream, cream of coconut, flaked coconut and graham cracker on high until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass. Top with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs.

