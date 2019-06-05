Coconut Cream Pie MilkshakeIngredients: 3 scoops vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup cream of coconut

2 tablespoons sweetened flaked coconut

1 whole graham cracker

whipped cream, for garnish

graham cracker crumbs, for garnish Directions: In blender mix ice cream, cream of coconut, flaked coconut and graham cracker on high until smooth. Pour into glass. Top with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs.