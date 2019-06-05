Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse Pie

By -
0
1

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse Pie

Yield: Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 9-inch pie crust , baked and cooled
  • 1-2/3 cups Peanut Butter Chips (10 oz. pkg.) , divided
  • 1 package cream cheese (3 oz.) , softened
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/3 cup milk plus 2 tablespoon
  • 1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
  • 1 tablespoon water cold
  • 2 tablespoons water boiling
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup Cocoa
  • 1 cup whipping cream (1/2 pint) cold
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Melt 1-1/2 cups peanut butter chips. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1/3 cup milk in medium bowl until smooth. Add melted chips; beat well. Beat in remaining 2 tablespoons milk. Spread into cooled crust.
  2. Sprinkle gelatin over cold water in small bowl; let stand 1 minute to soften. Add boiling water; stir until gelatin is completely dissolved. Cool slightly.
  3. Combine granulated sugar and cocoa in medium bowl; add whipping cream and vanilla. Beat at medium speed until stiff; pour in gelatin mixture, beating until well blended.
  4. Spoon into crust over peanut butter layer. Refrigerate several hours. Garnish with remaining chips. Cover; store leftover pie in refrigerator.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleEasy Cheezy Baked Eggs
Next articleCoconut Cream Pie Milkshake

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.