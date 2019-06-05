Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse Pie
Yield: Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 9-inch pie crust , baked and cooled
- 1-2/3 cups Peanut Butter Chips (10 oz. pkg.) , divided
- 1 package cream cheese (3 oz.) , softened
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup milk plus 2 tablespoon
- 1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
- 1 tablespoon water cold
- 2 tablespoons water boiling
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup Cocoa
- 1 cup whipping cream (1/2 pint) cold
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Melt 1-1/2 cups peanut butter chips. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1/3 cup milk in medium bowl until smooth. Add melted chips; beat well. Beat in remaining 2 tablespoons milk. Spread into cooled crust.
- Sprinkle gelatin over cold water in small bowl; let stand 1 minute to soften. Add boiling water; stir until gelatin is completely dissolved. Cool slightly.
- Combine granulated sugar and cocoa in medium bowl; add whipping cream and vanilla. Beat at medium speed until stiff; pour in gelatin mixture, beating until well blended.
- Spoon into crust over peanut butter layer. Refrigerate several hours. Garnish with remaining chips. Cover; store leftover pie in refrigerator.
