Homemade Espresso Powder

Espresso powder can be purchased at your grocery store, or you can make your own. Use for chocolate cakes, brownies and cookies. Create a spice rub for meat or add to beef stew.

Ingredients:

  • Dark Roast Espresso Ground Coffee

Directions:

  1. Spread a thin layer of dark roast espresso ground coffee on a baking sheet and bake at 200°F for around an hour.
  2. Cool and grind in a coffee grinder or food processor.
  3. Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

