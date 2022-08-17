Homemade Espresso Powder
Espresso powder can be purchased at your grocery store, or you can make your own. Use for chocolate cakes, brownies and cookies. Create a spice rub for meat or add to beef stew.
Ingredients:
- Dark Roast Espresso Ground Coffee
Directions:
- Spread a thin layer of dark roast espresso ground coffee on a baking sheet and bake at 200°F for around an hour.
- Cool and grind in a coffee grinder or food processor.
- Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.
