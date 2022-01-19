Cola Beef Stew

Cola Beef Stew

Stew Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. small red potatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1 (16 oz.) bag frozen baby carrots
  • 1 medium onion, cut into chunks
  • 1 (13 oz.) can mushroom stems and pieces, drained (optional)
  • 2 lbs. boneless beef stew meat, cut into 1” cubes
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper

Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1 packet dry onion soup mix
  • 1 (10 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 cup cola soft drink
  • 1 cup water

Directions:

  1. Place stew ingredients in slow cooker in the order listed above.
  2. Mix together the sauce ingredients in a separate bowl, then pour soup mixture over the stew meat.
  3. Cook 9 hours on low or 6 hours on high. Makes 6 servings.

