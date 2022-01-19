Cola Beef Stew
Stew Ingredients:
- 1 lb. small red potatoes, halved or quartered
- 1 (16 oz.) bag frozen baby carrots
- 1 medium onion, cut into chunks
- 1 (13 oz.) can mushroom stems and pieces, drained (optional)
- 2 lbs. boneless beef stew meat, cut into 1” cubes
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 packet dry onion soup mix
- 1 (10 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup cola soft drink
- 1 cup water
Directions:
- Place stew ingredients in slow cooker in the order listed above.
- Mix together the sauce ingredients in a separate bowl, then pour soup mixture over the stew meat.
- Cook 9 hours on low or 6 hours on high. Makes 6 servings.
