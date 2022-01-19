Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 30-ounce package of plain frozen hash brown potatoes
- 4 fully cooked sausage, or leftover diced ham
- 1/2 med. onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese
- 12 eggs
- 1 cup skim or fat-free milk
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Use a 6-quart slow cooker. Spray the inside with cooking spray.
- Dump in the whole package of hash browns. Spread them out, and break up any clumps.
- In a mixing bowl, mix the dozen eggs with the milk, salt and pepper, cheese, cut-up sausage (or ham) and diced vegetables.
- Pour everything on top of the hash browns.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or on high for 3-4. It’s done when the eggs are fully cooked and the edges start to brown a bit.
- If you want the cheese to brown and get a bit crispy on the sides, simply cook a little longer.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!