Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 30-ounce package of plain frozen hash brown potatoes
  • 4 fully cooked sausage, or leftover diced ham
  • 1/2 med. onion, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese
  • 12 eggs
  • 1 cup skim or fat-free milk
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  1. Use a 6-quart slow cooker. Spray the inside with cooking spray.
  2. Dump in the whole package of hash browns. Spread them out, and break up any clumps.
  3. In a mixing bowl, mix the dozen eggs with the milk, salt and pepper, cheese, cut-up sausage (or ham) and diced vegetables.
  4. Pour everything on top of the hash browns.
  5. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or on high for 3-4. It’s done when the eggs are fully cooked and the edges start to brown a bit.
  6. If you want the cheese to brown and get a bit crispy on the sides, simply cook a little longer.

