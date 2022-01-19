Creamy Red Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 6 cups cubed uncooked red potatoes
- 1 cup (8 oz.) small-curd cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup cubed process cheese
- 1 Tbsp. dried minced onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Paprika and minced chives, optional
Directions:
- Place the potatoes in a slow cooker.
- In a blender or food processor, puree cottage cheese and sour cream until smooth.
- Transfer to a bowl; stir in the process cheese, onion, garlic and salt.
- Pour over potatoes and mix well.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until potatoes are tender.
- Stir well before serving. Garnish with paprika and chives if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!