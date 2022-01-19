Creamy Red Potatoes

Creamy Red Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups cubed uncooked red potatoes
  • 1 cup (8 oz.) small-curd cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup cubed process cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. dried minced onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • Paprika and minced chives, optional

Directions:

  1. Place the potatoes in a slow cooker.
  2. In a blender or food processor, puree cottage cheese and sour cream until smooth.
  3. Transfer to a bowl; stir in the process cheese, onion, garlic and salt.
  4. Pour over potatoes and mix well.
  5. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until potatoes are tender.
  6. Stir well before serving. Garnish with paprika and chives if desired.

