Cool Pesto Green Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach leaves
  • 3 oz. toasted and chopped pecans
  • 3 oz. toasted and chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3 oz. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp. fine chopped fresh garlic
  • 9 cups cooked green beans, drained well

Directions:

  1. Put basil, parsley, spinach, pecans, walnuts and salt in food processor and mix until you have coarse puree. Combine oil and garlic, add to mixture and mix until fully incorporated.
  2. Combine with cooked green beans and toss. Cover, label, date and refrigerate.

