Cool Pesto Green Beans
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 3 oz. toasted and chopped pecans
- 3 oz. toasted and chopped walnuts
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 oz. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. fine chopped fresh garlic
- 9 cups cooked green beans, drained well
Directions:
- Put basil, parsley, spinach, pecans, walnuts and salt in food processor and mix until you have coarse puree. Combine oil and garlic, add to mixture and mix until fully incorporated.
- Combine with cooked green beans and toss. Cover, label, date and refrigerate.
