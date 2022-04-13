Easter Bunny Crunch Mix
Ingredients:
- 5 cups lightly salted popcorn
- 5 cup square rice cereal
- 1.5 – 2 cups oat rings cereal
- 16 oz. bag white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup confetti style white cake mix, powder
- 1/4 cup pastel sprinkles, optional
- 1 cup pastel colored candy coated chocolate candies
Directions:
- Place popped popcorn and both cereals in a very large bowl, mix together.
- Melt the chocolate in the microwave according to directions on the package.
- Stir cake mix powder into the melted chocolate and pour over popcorn mixture. Combine until cereal is fully coated.
- Add in chocolates, combine until coated. Spread out mixture on waxed paper and add sprinkles if desired.
- Let cool completely, then break into pieces and enjoy! Store in airtight container for up to 3 days.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!