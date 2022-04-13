Easter Bunny Crunch Mix

Easter Bunny Crunch Mix

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups lightly salted popcorn
  • 5 cup square rice cereal
  • 1.5 – 2 cups oat rings cereal
  • 16 oz. bag white chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup confetti style white cake mix, powder
  • 1/4 cup pastel sprinkles, optional
  • 1 cup pastel colored candy coated chocolate candies

Directions:

  1. Place popped popcorn and both cereals in a very large bowl, mix together.
  2. Melt the chocolate in the microwave according to directions on the package.
  3. Stir cake mix powder into the melted chocolate and pour over popcorn mixture. Combine until cereal is fully coated.
  4. Add in chocolates, combine until coated. Spread out mixture on waxed paper and add sprinkles if desired.
  5. Let cool completely, then break into pieces and enjoy! Store in airtight container for up to 3 days.

