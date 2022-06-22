Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • 2 cups diced potatoes
  • 1½ cups water
  • 1 (14 ounce) can low-sodium chicken OR vegetable broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tsp. thyme
  • 2 cups corn, cooked and cut from the cob, or frozen or canned
  • 1 (12 ounce) can evaporated skim milk
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

  1. Add oil to soup pot and place over medium heat. Add onions and celery and cook, stirring occasionally until soft. Add potatoes and toss with celery and onions.
  2. Add water, broth, bay leaf, and thyme. Cover, bring to a boil, and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10-15 minutes.
  3. Add the corn, evaporated milk, salt, and black pepper. Heat to simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Remove bay leaf, sprinkle with parsley and serve.

