Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- ½ cup diced celery
- 2 cups diced potatoes
- 1½ cups water
- 1 (14 ounce) can low-sodium chicken OR vegetable broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 2 cups corn, cooked and cut from the cob, or frozen or canned
- 1 (12 ounce) can evaporated skim milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley
Directions:
- Add oil to soup pot and place over medium heat. Add onions and celery and cook, stirring occasionally until soft. Add potatoes and toss with celery and onions.
- Add water, broth, bay leaf, and thyme. Cover, bring to a boil, and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10-15 minutes.
- Add the corn, evaporated milk, salt, and black pepper. Heat to simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove bay leaf, sprinkle with parsley and serve.
