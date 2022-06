Holly’s Corn (Frozen Corn)

Submitted by: Cindi Quinn of New Concord, OH

Yield: 12 cups

Great to take out of freezer and have great taste of summer corn any time of the year!

Ingredients:

12 cups of uncooked corn

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 Tbsp. Salt

Directions:

Cook until full boil (hot clear through); stir occasionally; cool.

Note: 117 Ears = 36 cups of cut off corn