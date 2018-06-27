Corn Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup onion chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 3/4 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels thaw if frozen
  • 2 tbsp canned, diced pimentos
  • 1/8 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
  • 4 4 ounce extra lean pork chops loin

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, sauté onion and green pepper in olive oil for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Stir in the stuffing mix, corn, pimientos, salt, cumin, and pepper.
  2. Cut a pocket in each pork chop by making a horizontal slice almost to the bone; fill with stuffing. Secure with toothpicks if necessary. Place in an 11-in. x 7-in. x 2-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray.
  3. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until meat juices run clear and meat thermometer reads 160 degrees. Discard toothpicks before serving.

