Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup onion chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 3/4 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels thaw if frozen
- 2 tbsp canned, diced pimentos
- 1/8 tsp ground cumin
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
- 4 4 ounce extra lean pork chops loin
Directions:
- In a large skillet, sauté onion and green pepper in olive oil for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Stir in the stuffing mix, corn, pimientos, salt, cumin, and pepper.
- Cut a pocket in each pork chop by making a horizontal slice almost to the bone; fill with stuffing. Secure with toothpicks if necessary. Place in an 11-in. x 7-in. x 2-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray.
- Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until meat juices run clear and meat thermometer reads 160 degrees. Discard toothpicks before serving.
