Cornbread Fiesta Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoon white granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 14 ounces of corn canned, drained
  • 2 jalapenos seedless, diced
  • 1/2 cup red bell peppers diced
  • 2 green onions diced
  • 4 ounces fat-free cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375° F. In a 12-count muffin tin add muffin liners and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, mix the cornmeal, all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, cayenne pepper, and
  3. granulated sugar.
  4. In a medium bowl, mix the eggs, skim milk, canned corn, jalapenos, red bell peppers, green onions, and fat free cheddar cheese.
  5. Add a portion of the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and slowly fold them in. Continue to slowly fold and add the ingredients until all combined.
  6. Evenly pour the canola oil over the combined mixture and fold in slowly to distribute evenly into the mixture.
  7. Pour the cornbread mixture into the lined muffin tin and place in the oven. Bake cornbread muffins for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

