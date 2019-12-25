Cornbread Fiesta Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoon white granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup skim milk
- 14 ounces of corn canned, drained
- 2 jalapenos seedless, diced
- 1/2 cup red bell peppers diced
- 2 green onions diced
- 4 ounces fat-free cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375° F. In a 12-count muffin tin add muffin liners and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, mix the cornmeal, all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, cayenne pepper, and
- granulated sugar.
- In a medium bowl, mix the eggs, skim milk, canned corn, jalapenos, red bell peppers, green onions, and fat free cheddar cheese.
- Add a portion of the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and slowly fold them in. Continue to slowly fold and add the ingredients until all combined.
- Evenly pour the canola oil over the combined mixture and fold in slowly to distribute evenly into the mixture.
- Pour the cornbread mixture into the lined muffin tin and place in the oven. Bake cornbread muffins for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
