Corned Beef and Cabbage in Slow Cooker
Ingredients:
- 3 carrots, peeled and cut into pieces
- 1 yellow onion, peeled and quartered
- ½ lb. small potatoes, halved
- 1 corned beef brisket, about 3-4 pounds
- Pickling spice packet from corned beef
- 2 8 to12 oz. beers or 2 cups water
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- ½ head cabbage, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
Directions:
- In a 5-to-6-quart slow cooker, place the carrots, onion and potatoes.
- Place corned beef, fat side up, on top of the vegetables and sprinkle with pickling spice.
- Pour the beers over the vegetables and brisket. Sprinkle with the sprigs of fresh thyme.
- Cover and cook on high until corned beef is tender, 5-6 hours or 10-12 hours on low.
- Arrange cabbage over corned beef when there is about an hour to go. Cover and continue to cook.
