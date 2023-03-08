Corned Beef and Cabbage in Slow Cooker

Ingredients:

  • 3 carrots, peeled and cut into pieces
  • 1 yellow onion, peeled and quartered
  • ½ lb. small potatoes, halved
  • 1 corned beef brisket, about 3-4 pounds
  • Pickling spice packet from corned beef
  • 2 8 to12 oz. beers or 2 cups water
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme
  • ½ head cabbage, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

Directions:

  1. In a 5-to-6-quart slow cooker, place the carrots, onion and potatoes.
  2. Place corned beef, fat side up, on top of the vegetables and sprinkle with pickling spice.
  3. Pour the beers over the vegetables and brisket. Sprinkle with the sprigs of fresh thyme.
  4. Cover and cook on high until corned beef is tender, 5-6 hours or 10-12 hours on low.
  5. Arrange cabbage over corned beef when there is about an hour to go. Cover and continue to cook.

