Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
- 3 cups strong brewed hot coffee
- 3 Tbsp. chocolate syrup
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Irish cream
- Whipped cream
- chocolate shavings for garnish
Directions:
- Combine coffee, syrup and sugar in slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream and Irish creme.
- Cover and cook on low for 30 minutes or until heated through.
- Ladle coffee into coffee cups and top with whipped cream and shavings when serving.
