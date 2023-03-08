Irish Coffee

By -
0
11

Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups strong brewed hot coffee
  • 3 Tbsp. chocolate syrup
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup Irish cream
  • Whipped cream
  • chocolate shavings for garnish

Directions:

  1. Combine coffee, syrup and sugar in slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream and Irish creme.
  2. Cover and cook on low for 30 minutes or until heated through.
  3. Ladle coffee into coffee cups and top with whipped cream and shavings when serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.