Irish Soda Bread
Ingredients:
- 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp. fine sea salt
- ¾ tsp. baking soda
- 1½ cups buttermilk, more as needed
Directions:
- Heat oven to 450 F.
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour, salt and baking soda.
- Make a well in the center and pour in the milk. Using your hand, mix in the flour from the sides of the bowl. The dough should be soft but not wet and sticky.
- Turn the dough out onto a well-floured work surface. Wash and dry your hands. Knead the dough lightly for a few seconds, and then pat the dough into a round about 1½ inches thick.
- Place it on a buttered baking sheet and using a sharp knife, cut a deep cross in the center of the dough reaching out all the way to the sides.
- Bake for 15 minutes; reduce the oven temperature to 400 F and continue to bake until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the bread sounds hollow when tapped, about 30 minutes longer.
- Serve warm.
