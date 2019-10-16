Pumpkin Ricotta Stuffed Shells
Ingredients:
- 12 jumbo pasta shells (1/2 of 12 ounce package)
- 1 1⁄4 cups nonfat ricotta cheese
- 3⁄4 cup pumpkin puree
- 1⁄2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic
- 2 Tablespoons dried basil
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground sage
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup pasta sauce
Directions:
- Cook pasta shells according to package directions. Drain, separate onto baking sheet and let cool.
- In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, pumpkin, Parmesan, and spices. Reserve 1 Tablespoon Parmesan for topping.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Choose a baking dish that holds all the shells in a single layer.
- Spread pasta sauce in the bottom of the baking dish. Fill each shell with about 3 Tablespoons of pumpkin mixture, and place shells close together on sauce in baking dish.
- Cover pan with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 15 minutes more.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
