Pumpkin Harvest Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 3 medium-size carrots, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 15-ounce can chicken broth
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin
- 1 can great northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Cut chicken in bite size pieces. In large pan cook chicken in 1 tablespoon olive oil until no longer pink. Add celery, carrots, onion, and garlic. Saute until vegetables are tender. Add chicken broth, pumpkin, beans, nutmeg, white pepper and salt. Simmer on low 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
