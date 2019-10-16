Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1 pound pasta, your preference
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease a large casserole.
- Cook pasta al dente in boiling salted water.
- In a deep skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and stir to form a paste. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in milk until smooth. Whisk in 1 cup of cheese. When cheese is melted, add pumpkin and sage. Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix pumpkin mixture with pasta and spread in prepared dish. Mix together remaining cheese and bread crumbs and sprinkle on top.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until topping has browned.
