Crab Bisque

By -
0
1

Crab Bisque
Originally published on: May 16, 1968
Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. quick-cooking tapioca
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1/8 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. minced onion
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 cup crab meat, drained and flaked (6.5 oz. can)
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 Tbsp.chopped parsley

Directions:

  1. Combine tapioca, salt, pepper, paprika, dry mustard, onion and milk in top of double boiler. Place over rapidly boiling water and cook 10 to 12 minutes, stirring frequently.
  2. Add crab meat, butter and parsley. Mix and keep over boiling water until thoroughly heated.
  3. Serve in cups or bowls.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.