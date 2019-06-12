Crab Bisque
Originally published on: May 16, 1968
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. quick-cooking tapioca
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/8 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
- 1 Tbsp. minced onion
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup crab meat, drained and flaked (6.5 oz. can)
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 Tbsp.chopped parsley
Directions:
- Combine tapioca, salt, pepper, paprika, dry mustard, onion and milk in top of double boiler. Place over rapidly boiling water and cook 10 to 12 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add crab meat, butter and parsley. Mix and keep over boiling water until thoroughly heated.
- Serve in cups or bowls.
