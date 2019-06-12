Martha Washington Dessert

Martha Washington Dessert
Originally published on: June 5, 1963

Submitted by: of North Lima, Ohio
Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 No.2 can tart red cherries, drained (2 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup liquid from cherries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. quick cooking tapioca
  • 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
  • dash salt
  • 2 egg whites
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 6 Tbsp. sifted cake flour

Directions:

  1. Crush cherries with potato masher; add cherry liquid, 1/2 cup sugar and tapioca. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
  2. Add cream of tartar and salt to egg whites, then fold in flour.
  3. Pour cherry mixture into 1 1/2 quart casserole. Pour batter on top.
  4. Bake in slow oven (325°F) for 40 minutes or until done. Serve warm.

