Martha Washington Dessert
Originally published on: June 5, 1963
Submitted by: Mrs. Mildred Painter Goodman of North Lima, Ohio
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 No.2 can tart red cherries, drained (2 1/2 cups)
- 1/2 cup liquid from cherries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. quick cooking tapioca
- 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
- dash salt
- 2 egg whites
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 6 Tbsp. sifted cake flour
Directions:
- Crush cherries with potato masher; add cherry liquid, 1/2 cup sugar and tapioca. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add cream of tartar and salt to egg whites, then fold in flour.
- Pour cherry mixture into 1 1/2 quart casserole. Pour batter on top.
- Bake in slow oven (325°F) for 40 minutes or until done. Serve warm.
