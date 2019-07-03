Crab Dip

Crab Dip
Yield: 8-10 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 container (16 ounces) sour cream
  • 1 heaping tablespoon minced dried onion
  • 14 to 16 ounces frozen crab meat or imitation crab meat
  • scallions, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Mix all of the ingredients in a large casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, for 45 to 60 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbling and the top is browned.
  3. Stir before serving hot. Garnish with scallions (if desired).

