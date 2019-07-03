Crab Dip
Yield: 8-10 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 container (16 ounces) sour cream
- 1 heaping tablespoon minced dried onion
- 14 to 16 ounces frozen crab meat or imitation crab meat
- scallions, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Mix all of the ingredients in a large casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, for 45 to 60 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbling and the top is browned.
- Stir before serving hot. Garnish with scallions (if desired).
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!