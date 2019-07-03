Fish Taco Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds fish fillets (try cod, tilapia, snapper or others)
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • 2 cups shredded cabbage or lettuce
  • 2 cups chopped vegetables (try tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, corn, green onions, celery, avocado)
  • 1⁄2 cup low-fat ranch dressing
  • 1⁄2 cup salsa

Directions:

  1. Season fish with salt and pepper. Cook by your favorite method until it appears opaque and flakes apart easily.
  2. Mix cabbage or lettuce with other vegetables of your choice. Add chunks of fish. Drizzle with ranch dressing and salsa. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

