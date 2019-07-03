Fish Taco Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds fish fillets (try cod, tilapia, snapper or others)
- 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 2 cups shredded cabbage or lettuce
- 2 cups chopped vegetables (try tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, corn, green onions, celery, avocado)
- 1⁄2 cup low-fat ranch dressing
- 1⁄2 cup salsa
Directions:
- Season fish with salt and pepper. Cook by your favorite method until it appears opaque and flakes apart easily.
- Mix cabbage or lettuce with other vegetables of your choice. Add chunks of fish. Drizzle with ranch dressing and salsa. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
