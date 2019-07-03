Sautéed Scallops
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
- 3/4 pound angel-hair pasta
- 1-3/4 pounds sea scallops
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 small red onion, minced
- 1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt, plus extra for water
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped herbs (such as a mix of basil, parsley, and dill)
- Lemon wedges
Directions:
- In a large pot with salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. If using very thick scallops, slice in half crosswise.
- Heat olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Stir in garlic, red onion, green pepper, salt, black pepper, and chili flakes; cook until onion is translucent, about 10 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove onion mixture from pan, leaving some of the butter and olive oil behind.
- Turn heat up to medium-high and lay scallops in the pan in a single layer with space between them (depending on pan size, you may need to do this in two batches).
- Without disturbing them, let scallops sear and caramelize, 4–6 minutes. They should have a nice brown crust when done.
- Using tongs, turn each scallop and cook another 2–4 minutes, depending on thickness. When done, scallops should be opaque throughout (cut to check). Remove from pan.
- Pour wine into pan; while it sizzles, use a wooden spoon to scrape the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in fresh herbs and simmer just until wilted.
- Return scallops and onion mixture to pan and add cooked pasta; toss to combine.
- Garnish with lemon wedges and serve.
