Sautéed Scallops

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 pound angel-hair pasta
  • 1-3/4 pounds sea scallops
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons salted butter
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 small red onion, minced
  • 1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon table salt, plus extra for water
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped herbs (such as a mix of basil, parsley, and dill)
  • Lemon wedges

Directions:

  1. In a large pot with salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. If using very thick scallops, slice in half crosswise.
  2. Heat olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Stir in garlic, red onion, green pepper, salt, black pepper, and chili flakes; cook until onion is translucent, about 10 minutes.
  3. Using a slotted spoon, remove onion mixture from pan, leaving some of the butter and olive oil behind.
  4. Turn heat up to medium-high and lay scallops in the pan in a single layer with space between them (depending on pan size, you may need to do this in two batches).
  5. Without disturbing them, let scallops sear and caramelize, 4–6 minutes. They should have a nice brown crust when done.
  6. Using tongs, turn each scallop and cook another 2–4 minutes, depending on thickness. When done, scallops should be opaque throughout (cut to check). Remove from pan.
  7. Pour wine into pan; while it sizzles, use a wooden spoon to scrape the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in fresh herbs and simmer just until wilted.
  8. Return scallops and onion mixture to pan and add cooked pasta; toss to combine.
  9. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve.

