Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 fennel bulb, cored and finely chopped
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 8 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ tsp. dried thyme
  • ¼ tsp. paprika
  • ¼ tsp. saffron threads
  • ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 4 cups clam juice, seafood stock can also be used
  • 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 pound halibut filets, cut into 3-inch pieces
  • salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 12 ounces mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1 pound sea scallops, tendons removed
  • 8 to 10 ounces raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh basil
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
  • red pepper flakes, for garnish, optional
  • baguette slices, toasted, optional

Directions:

  1. Heat the olive oil and melt the butter in a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the chopped fennel and onion and cook for about 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir frequently to prevent burning.
  3. Stir in the garlic, thyme, paprika, saffron, and cayenne pepper; cook for 20 seconds.
  4. Stir in the wine, scraping up all the browned pieces from the bottom of the pot, and cook for 1 minute. Add in the clam juice (or seafood stock), tomatoes with the tomato juices, and the bay leaves. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by half.
  5. Season the halibut pieces with salt and pepper. Add the halibut to the pot; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 2 minutes.
  6. Next, nestle in the mussels and scallops, cover the pot, and cook for 3 minutes. Remove cover; add in the shrimp, cover and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, or until shrimp is opaque, halibut is cooked through, mussels have opened, and scallops are firm. Remove from heat.
  7. Discard bay leaves and any unopened mussels. Stir in the basil and parsley. Taste for salt and pepper; adjust accordingly.
  8. Ladle into wide bowls, garnish with red pepper flakes, if using, and serve with baguette slices.

