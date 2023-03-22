Bouillabaisse
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 fennel bulb, cored and finely chopped
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 8 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp. dried thyme
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. saffron threads
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 4 cups clam juice, seafood stock can also be used
- 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 pound halibut filets, cut into 3-inch pieces
- salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- 12 ounces mussels, scrubbed and debearded
- 1 pound sea scallops, tendons removed
- 8 to 10 ounces raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh basil
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
- red pepper flakes, for garnish, optional
- baguette slices, toasted, optional
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil and melt the butter in a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat.
- Add the chopped fennel and onion and cook for about 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir frequently to prevent burning.
- Stir in the garlic, thyme, paprika, saffron, and cayenne pepper; cook for 20 seconds.
- Stir in the wine, scraping up all the browned pieces from the bottom of the pot, and cook for 1 minute. Add in the clam juice (or seafood stock), tomatoes with the tomato juices, and the bay leaves. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by half.
- Season the halibut pieces with salt and pepper. Add the halibut to the pot; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 2 minutes.
- Next, nestle in the mussels and scallops, cover the pot, and cook for 3 minutes. Remove cover; add in the shrimp, cover and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, or until shrimp is opaque, halibut is cooked through, mussels have opened, and scallops are firm. Remove from heat.
- Discard bay leaves and any unopened mussels. Stir in the basil and parsley. Taste for salt and pepper; adjust accordingly.
- Ladle into wide bowls, garnish with red pepper flakes, if using, and serve with baguette slices.
