Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • ¼ cup cold water
  • 2 cups cranberries
  • 1 pastry shell, baked or graham cracker crust (9 inches)
  • 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup whipping cream, whipped
  • 6 oz. cream cheese, softened

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth. Add cranberries. Bring to boil; boil and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat; cook until berries pop, about 5 minutes. Set aside.
  2. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until fluffy. Fold in whipped cream. Spread evenly into pie shell. Top with cranberry mixture. Chill for at least 4 hours. Store in refrigerator.

