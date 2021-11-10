Cranberry Cream Pie
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
- ¼ cup cold water
- 2 cups cranberries
- 1 pastry shell, baked or graham cracker crust (9 inches)
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup whipping cream, whipped
- 6 oz. cream cheese, softened
Directions:
- In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth. Add cranberries. Bring to boil; boil and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat; cook until berries pop, about 5 minutes. Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until fluffy. Fold in whipped cream. Spread evenly into pie shell. Top with cranberry mixture. Chill for at least 4 hours. Store in refrigerator.
