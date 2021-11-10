Maple Caramel Walnut Pie
For the Crust:
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold
- 3-4 Tbsp. water, cold
For the Filling:
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 5 Tbsp. salted butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 4 large eggs
- 1 tsp. maple extract
- 2 cups chopped walnuts
- 1 cup walnut halves
- Whipped cream, for serving
For the Pie Crust:
- In the bowl of a food processor, mix together flour and salt.
- Cube butter and place on top of the flour mixture.
- Blend the butter into dry ingredients in short bursts until pea-sized pieces are scattered throughout.
- Add ice cold water 1 tablespoon at a time through the feed tube while processing in short bursts. Keep pulsing until a shaggy ball is formed to one side of the bowl.
- Turn out dough and shape into a flat disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- Roll the pie dough disk into a 12-inch circle and fit in the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond the edge of the plate and crimp the edges.
- Line the dough with parchment paper and add dry rice or pie weights. Bake for 8 minutes then cool on a wire rack.
For the Maple Caramel Walnut Pie Filling:
- In a large saucepan, combine the brown sugar, syrup, butter, cream and salt. Bring to a bubble over medium heat stirring constantly. Remove the pan from heat and let cool 12 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl beat together the eggs and maple extract. Gradually add the syrup mixture to the eggs in a thin stream while whisking constantly to temper. Stir in chopped walnuts; pour into the prepared pie crust. Arrange walnut halves on top of the pie filling.
- Bake the pie for 40-45 minutes or until well set. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped cream.
