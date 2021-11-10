Maple Caramel Walnut Pie

For the Crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold
  • 3-4 Tbsp. water, cold

For the Filling:

  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 5 Tbsp. salted butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. maple extract
  • 2 cups chopped walnuts
  • 1 cup walnut halves
  • Whipped cream, for serving

For the Pie Crust:

  1. In the bowl of a food processor, mix together flour and salt.
  2. Cube butter and place on top of the flour mixture.
  3. Blend the butter into dry ingredients in short bursts until pea-sized pieces are scattered throughout.
  4. Add ice cold water 1 tablespoon at a time through the feed tube while processing in short bursts. Keep pulsing until a shaggy ball is formed to one side of the bowl.
  5. Turn out dough and shape into a flat disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  6. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  7. Roll the pie dough disk into a 12-inch circle and fit in the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond the edge of the plate and crimp the edges.
  8. Line the dough with parchment paper and add dry rice or pie weights. Bake for 8 minutes then cool on a wire rack.

For the Maple Caramel Walnut Pie Filling:

  1. In a large saucepan, combine the brown sugar, syrup, butter, cream and salt. Bring to a bubble over medium heat stirring constantly. Remove the pan from heat and let cool 12 minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  3. In a large bowl beat together the eggs and maple extract. Gradually add the syrup mixture to the eggs in a thin stream while whisking constantly to temper. Stir in chopped walnuts; pour into the prepared pie crust. Arrange walnut halves on top of the pie filling.
  4. Bake the pie for 40-45 minutes or until well set. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped cream.

